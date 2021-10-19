Burton Latimer curry house named one of Britain's best

L-R: broadcaster Angela Rippon, Elas Miah, Angela Richardson MP, Kushboo owner Shebul Miah, president of CBI Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE and broadcaster Mike Bushell.

A Burton Latimer curry house has proved it's second to naan - picking up a prestigious award after entering a national competition for the first time.

Kushboo in High Street had never gone for glory at the Curry Life Awards until this year when it made the final at the glittering event at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

And staff were delighted when they were voted as the nation's best curry restaurant at the awards, staged by magazine Curry Life.

Kushboo owner Shebul Miah said: "What a great tribute for us to be recognised in this way.

"The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours - and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

"Our success is very much a team effort - and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour."

The Curry Life Awards, held in partnership with Just Eat, celebrate the unique fusion cuisine of Indian food in the UK.

Guests at the event to watch Kushboo pick up their award included MPs Angela Richardson and West Streeting, celebrity chef Atul Kochhar and best-selling Indian cookbook author Mridula Baljekar.

Editor of Curry Life Media Group, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "Over the years we have been staging the awards, we have seen a major stepping up of standards and quality being offered to customers-to the point where several restaurants are in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.

"One of the major aims of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country - so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - and that indeed has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

"That so many owners have chosen to use their lockdown time to invest in their businesses, and raise standards, is a real credit to the perseverance and ingenuity of all involved.