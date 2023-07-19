Brothers bring a taste of Malaysia to town after opening new Kettering cafe

A trio of brothers are serving up an authentic taste of their home country after opening a Malaysian cafe in Kettering.

Panir, Suresh and Anbarasu Annamalay welcomed their first customers through the doors at Malaya 57 in Silver Street on Friday (July 14).

About £30,000 has been invested so the cafe can trade from the former Subway unit – and it’s proving popular so far.

Anbarasu and Suresh with some of their dishes.

Manager Panir said: "We've lived in Kettering for almost nine years and we have always been in the food industry.

"Back home we had restaurants and we thought it would be good to bring one to Kettering. We know many people from south Asia who live here but travel to London or Leicester.

"We want to provide people with good food and we've always had a passion for it."

The brothers, who used to live just south of Kuala Lumpur, source ingredients locally and make everything from scratch.

Malaya 57 in Kettering

Their menu includes dosas, nasi goreng, rotis, noodles, nasi lemak, biryanis, spring rolls and more. Panir described the Malaysian cuisine as a ‘mixture of Indian and Chinese’.

Malaya 57 will be open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday and for breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays. Lunches cooked traditionally in banana leaf are also available on Sunday by pre-order.

Panir, who previously sold their popular dosas at a market in Cambridge, said: "The response from the community so far has been excellent.

