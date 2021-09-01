Bigger and better Wellingborough Co-op reopens after £900,000 revamp

Staff at the grand re-opening.

A Wellingborough Co-op store has reopened to the public after a six-figure investment to make it bigger and better.

The food store off Northen Way on the north side of the town was back open for business on Friday (August 27) with pupils from Redwell Primary School cutting the ribbon.

A total of £905,000 was invested to overhaul the store and extend it into a unit next door.

The store is now 2,933 sq ft and runs on 100 per cent renewable energy. Four new roles were created as part of the programme of work, meaning the store now has 22 members of staff.

A Post Office inside is open six days a week and the store is trialling a new Costa Coffee machine that offers iced coffees and frappes.

Brent Sawyer, Co-op store manager, said: “Our store is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new into the store now that we have finished the improvements - a big thank you to everyone for their support and patience.”

Ragesh Hindocha, Co-op area manager, said: “We are extremely proud to be relaunching our Northen Way store with a fresh new-look and an increased offer.

"We have worked hard to develop product ranges and services that will create a really compelling offer for the community and provide an even more convenient, quality way to shop than before.”