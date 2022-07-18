Bewiched set to open Wellingborough drive-thru

Northamptonshire’s independent coffee chain Bewiched is set to bring a drive-thru to the town where it opened its first store.

The popular firm will move into Station Island at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross next year after Decorum Estates snapped up Parcel 12 at the Vistry development.

Bewiched opened its first store in Church Street in 2010 and now has more than a dozen outlets, including a drive-thru at Northampton’s Moulton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new drive-thru will look

A planning application for the new drive-thru at Station Island has been submitted, with Decorum set to hand over the new premises by mid-2023.

Matt Fountain, managing director at Bewiched Coffee, said: "Wellingborough is where our business started and it is brilliant to be opening our second drive-thru unit there, having opened the UK and Europe's first purpose-built drive thru coffee offer last year. This sits alongside our wider drive-thru strategy with five more in the pipeline. We are confident we can bring something new and better to drive-thru offers in Wellingborough.

"Station Island is an exciting mix of business, retail and food offers, obviously it is adjacent to the train station, but the wider development will offer so much more from a residential and leisure perspective."