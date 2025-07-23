Millions of older Brits could be missing out on vital extra cash to ease the cost of aging 💷

Martin Lewis is urging pensioners to check if they qualify for Attendance Allowance

The benefit offers up to £5,644 a year to help with care needs in later life

It’s not means-tested, so savings and income don’t affect eligibility

Over 1.1 million people may be missing out, often due to lack of awareness

Common conditions like arthritis, dementia, and heart disease may qualify you

Martin Lewis is urging older people to check if they qualify for a little-known benefit that could boost their income by over £5,600 a year — with no impact from savings or pensions.

The consumer champion says Attendance Allowance, which supports people over State Pension age with health or care needs, is “massively underclaimed”, despite being worth thousands of pounds annually and offering crucial help as medical costs mount in later life.

“For many older people who are ill or start to face mental or physical disability, life doesn't just get tougher – it gets costlier too,” Lewis wrote in his latest MoneySavingExpert newsletter.

Lewis highlights that an estimated 1.1 million eligible pensioners aren’t claiming the benefit, often because they don’t know they’re entitled to it or assume they won’t qualify.

The money is yours to use however you like – whether that’s on care, transport, heating, food delivery, or anything else that helps maintain quality of life.

What is Attendance Allowance?

Attendance Allowance is a tax-free benefit for people aged 66 or over who have a disability, long-term illness, or mental health condition that means they need help with personal care or supervision.

It offers:

£73.90 per week for those needing support during either day or night (lower rate)

£110.40 per week for those needing help day and night, or who are terminally ill (higher rate)

That’s worth up to £5,644 a year — and crucially, it’s not means-tested, meaning you can claim it regardless of your income or savings.

Who is eligible for Attendance Allowance?

Conditions that could make you eligible include:

Arthritis

Asthma

Dementia

Heart disease

Mental health conditions

Parkinson’s Disease

Sight or hearing loss

You don’t need a formal diagnosis, and you don’t need to be receiving hands-on care — just struggling with personal tasks like washing, dressing, or staying safe.

Who can claim?

To be eligible to claim Attendance Allowance, you must:

Be State Pension age (currently 66 or over)

Have had care needs for at least six months

Live in Great Britain, and have done so for two of the past three years

Not be claiming PIP or Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

If you or someone you know is struggling with health issues and over 66, it could be well worth a 20-minute check.

How to apply for Attendance Allowance

The application process for Attendance Allowance can be lengthy and detailed, but support is available. Charities such as Age UK and Citizens Advice can help with the form and ensure you explain your needs clearly.

You’ll need:

Your National Insurance number

NHS number

Any prescription lists, hospital appointments, or diagnosis letters

Most decisions are based purely on the form – no medical assessment is required in most cases.

More info and the application forms are available at GOV.UK, or contact Age UK or Citizens Advice for support.

