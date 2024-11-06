This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A major supermarket is set to open 11 new stores across the UK before Christmas

This week, new Aldi stores will open in Sedgley (West Midlands) and Castle Douglas (Scotland), with additional locations planned for Horsham (West Sussex) and Muswell Hill (London) later in November.

The expansion continues with new stores in Totton (Hampshire), Cribbs Causeway (Bristol), and Pwllheli (Gwynedd), all scheduled to open before the festive season.

In addition, over 15 stores will undergo refurbishments before Christmas to enhance the customer experience and incorporate even more sustainable features.

The new openings are part of Aldi's long-term goal to reach 1,500 stores across the UK. The supermarket is investing £800 million in expanding its UK presence this year alone.

Jonathan Neale, Real Estate Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.

“Our new store openings are a testament to our ongoing investment in the UK, and we’re thrilled to bring Aldi’s unbeatable prices to even more communities ahead of the festive season.”

Shoppers in an Aldi supermarket in London (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The full list of Aldi stores opening before Christmas:

Bilston Street, Sedgley, West Midlands – November 2024

Oakwell Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – November 2024

Tanbridge Retail Park, Horsham, West Sussex – November 2024

Straiton Road, Loanhead, Midlothian – November 2024

Muswell Hill, Haringey, Greater London – November 2024

Caernarvon Road, Pwllheli, Gwynedd – November 2024

Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire – December 2024

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol – December 2024

Colliery Lane, Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear - December 2024

Princess Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester - December 2024

Duff Street, Macduff, Banffshire - December 2024

