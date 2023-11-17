Construction started on a new 160,800 sq ft warehouse on former Weetabix site in Corby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction work has started on Earlstree160; a new speculative 160,800 sq ft warehouse development, located on the former eight-acre Weetabix factory site in Corby.

The warehouse specification includes a 12.5m minimum eaves, 16 dock loading, two-level access doors and 50m yard. The development will have BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating and will be built using sustainable building materials.

Earlstree160 is being developed by Copley Point Capital, on behalf of its Block Industrial program, and Pembury Real Estate Ltd. ADI Group has been appointed as building contractor and practical completion is due in Q3 2024. Ground works will be completed by Christmas 2023 and above ground works will start in the new year.

Prop-Search, Cushman & Wakefield and Potter Learoyd have been instructed to seek a tenant for Earlstree160.

Commenting on the development, Pembury Real Estate’s Joint Managing Director, James Wright, said: “Corby is a key East-Midlands market, which has seen significant take-up in the last 24-months, testament to its location for accessing east-coast ports and national consumer markets. Our scheme will provide best-in-class logistics floorspace to the highest environmental and sustainability standards. We’re delighted to be working with Copley Point Capital and look forward to working hard to deliver a quality building for their growing portfolio.”

Copley Point Capital, Managing Director, Nimit Oberoi, added: “Following completions at Turbine Business Park in Sunderland and Vale Park in Evesham, this asset will add another grade A best-in-class property to the growing Block Industrial platform.”

