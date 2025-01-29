Company favours personal approach for its IT support needs to support growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property maintenance company in Wellingborough has employed the services of a fellow local business to support with its expansion plans, which will see a doubling of its office based staff.

Lakeview Property Maintenance (LPM), a premier property maintenance provider, has partnered with IT consultancy 3RS IT Solutions to assist with its growth plans which will see additional infrastructure being put into place to support a rise in office staff, from 6 to 11.

Since moving its IT support to 3RS eight months ago, LPM has benefitted from a wealth of IT support to enable it to action its growth plans while ensuring minimum disruption to the business.

As part of the growth plans, 3RS have undertaken several streams of work, including an upgrade to LPM’s IT infrastructure, deployment of Microsoft 365, streamlining of LPM’s meeting solutions, reconfiguration of its phone systems to enable calls to be handled 24/7, plus the integration of tablet devices into the Intune platform to allow the business to improve the efficiency and planning of scheduled work by allocating essential daily jobs to its workforce of engineers while they work off-site.

Dom Billingham, director at Lakeview Property Maintenance, with Steve Souch, director at 3RS.

“Our vision is to be the UK’s leader in property maintenance and to do that, we needed to have the right IT support in place,” said Dom Billingham, director, LPM.

“It’s critical to have a good IT partnership as I believe that this is what sets you apart from other businesses. That’s why we chose 3RS for our IT support.

“As a company that operates 24-7, it’s key for us to be on hand to support our customers and 3RS have worked hard to help ensure that we can offer this vital service. It’s their personalised approach to IT support that works really well for our business.

“The fact that they are a fellow Wellingborough business is another bonus for us.

“Going forward, we are confident that the partnership with 3RS will go from strength to strength as they help the business become even more streamlined and effective in our processes, which in turn means that we can offer a better service to our customers.”

3RS currently supports 30 LPM employees and will continue to provide ongoing IT support while also carrying out health checks and regular system upgrades.

“We pride ourselves on being able to scale up our services as we grow with a business’ needs,” said Steve Souch, director at 3RS IT Solutions.

“Many businesses, including LPM, have given us great feedback on the work that we do to support them. We already know that this work is invaluable so it’s great to see the companies that we work with recognising just how critical an IT department is for their business.”