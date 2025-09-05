Commsave Credit Union partners with Transpennine Route Upgrade

The workforce behind one of the North's most significant railway upgrades will now have access to financial wellbeing support, following a new partnership between Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) and Commsave Credit Union.

TRU is a multi-billion-pound railway programme that will better connect passengers in the North between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. By partnering with Commsave - a UK-based not-for-profit member-owned financial co-operative - TRU is pledging to further improve its employee benefits package, with staff now able to access reliable savings, affordable loans, and financial education support.

Andrew Picken, Head of Wellbeing at Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: "We’re delivering this vital project on time and on budget and to keep it that way, we need to support the people making it happen. Looking after our workforce is essential to delivering for the North, which is why we’re pleased to be partnering with Commsave. This gives our staff access to ethical savings and loans, money management tools and financial education, helping them feel secure and focused as they carry out this demanding but crucial work.

"TRU is a lengthy programme with some people staying with us for up to 10 years, so supporting people throughout their time with us is vital. We believe that helping people with saving and financial management is crucial, and we want to be a catalyst for the wider industry - placing wellbeing at the heart of major infrastructure projects."

Richard Munro, Interim CEO of Commsave, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Transpennine Route Upgrade, supporting the workforce behind one of the most significant railway infrastructure projects in the North of England. TRU's commitment to improving rail connections across the North mirrors our own mission to improve people's financial wellbeing through ethical, accessible financial services.

"People increasingly want financial services that align with their values -- ethical, transparent, and member-focused rather than profit-driven. The scale and importance of the Transpennine Route Upgrade project means supporting the financial resilience of the workforce is crucial. We're proud to offer TRU employees access to responsible credit, safe savings options, and financial education resources that will help build long-term financial confidence and stability."

Commsave Credit Union's purpose is to help its diverse members to achieve long-term financial wellbeing, by accessing safe savings, responsible credit, and financial education.

The Commsave Partners package includes access to financial education workshops, webinars and support. Commsave has tools to support employees with budgeting and financial literacy, plus the Commsave Educates app packed with money management tips and advice.

About Transpennine Route Upgrade

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) is a multi-billion pound railway programme that will better connect passengers in the North between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. TRU will transform the 70-mile Transpennine main line into a high-performing, reliable railway, bringing more frequent, more reliable, faster, greener trains.

About Commsave Credit Union

Commsave Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial co-operative that provides safe savings, affordable credit and access to financial education to 39,000 members across the UK. As a member-owned organisation, Commsave exists to serve its members – not shareholders – providing ethical financial services that support long-term financial wellbeing.

