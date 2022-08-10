Co-op cash boost for community groups in Oundle and Kettering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community groups in Kettering, Corby and Oundle have benefited from more than £6,000 from the Co-op.

Central England Co-op has handed out £26,400 to 23 charities and good causes as part of its revamped Community Dividend Fund aimed at supporting those who help support access to food, health and well-being, inclusion and the environment.

A range of charities and community organisations were among those to receive the funding boost, including six Northamptonshire groups.

Andy Seddon, society secretary, said: “Community Dividend Fund grants showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a Society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area – especially during uncertain times like these.”

In Northamptonshire, Oundle Baptist Church received £1,500 to help provide wraparound care and support for hosts and families under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Carolyn Gent from the church said: “Oundle Baptist Church is delighted and grateful to have received a Community Dividend Award from Central England Co-op for our Ukraine Wraparound Support work in Oundle and the surrounding villages.

“We are running a drop in cafe for hosts and their guests every Friday in Oundle, which is already well attended and reduces the sense of isolation that can be experienced by both groups.

"In addition, we are providing language support for adults at our Beginners’ English classes at the town Library, and for children in two of the local schools.

“Thanks to the funding received, we can also provide financial support to guests and hosts in the crucial early weeks.

"Many guests arrive with virtually nothing, and hosts incur significant costs in setting up placements and in bringing their guests here.

“There is then a delay before any government funding is received, which is where we can step in.

"We are providing for practical needs - bikes, shoes and clothes, nappies and so on - to help our guests to feel welcome, to settle as swiftly as possible and to begin to feel at home despite the circumstances of their arrival here.

“In supporting hosts, we aim to strengthen placements.

"We are able to connect guests and hosts with one another, and to help them to navigate the various systems with which they need to engage.

"We are building relationships and walking with them. Thank you, Central England Co-op.”

Pink House Arts was given £1,835 to support weekly craft sessions for older adults in Oundle.

Caroline Kisby from the organisation said: “Pink House Arts CIC is extremely grateful to have been awarded funding by Central England Co-operative.

"The money will be spent on monthly Craft Club sessions for older adults, at two different venues in Oundle.

“During the various lockdowns we supported these groups with our monthly Activity Bags Project.

"Now we are able to return to face-to-face craft sessions this will make a huge difference to those attending, helping to reduce loneliness and isolation that some money people are still experiencing.”

Corby Warriors received £750 for new kits and equipment.

Aiden Phillips from the club said: “The Warriors plan spend the money on kits and equipment which will really help with the training sessions for all the ages groups.

"This funding will help the team of volunteers continue to provide football training which benefits many local children in the Corby area.”