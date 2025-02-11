Cleaning company sweeps into Australia

A Northamptonshire-based business is earning worldwide attention after being asked to facilitate a sensitive job for a client based in Australia.

Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS) of Desborough works with a wide range of clients from across the country including, but not limited to, commercial businesses, police, care homes, landlords and estate agents and other private clients. They offer a number of extensive services including house clearances, crime scene and trauma clean-ups, and virus decontamination.

Despite only setting up in the last year, their expert team has a combined 30 years of experience and has completed more than 150 projects, using the best equipment to take on jobs that members of the public may find overwhelming or distressing.

One such example saw the team tackling a biohazard clean and house clearance for a person who had died but had not been discovered for some time due to his family living abroad in Australia. SRS were primarily brought in to carry out a deep clean of the home but, after speaking to the relatives in Australia regularly and building up a relationship, they were asked to carry out other, more personal requests while they had access to the property. This included locating private, emotional letters and important legal documents and arranging for them to be sent to Australia so they were not lost and the family could make the necessary arrangements.

Elena and Stephen of SRS

Operations Director, Elena Paunete, said: “We are so much more than a standard cleaning company. Our team regularly goes above and beyond for our customers, taking on projects that others would find too difficult for different reasons.

“As well as being incredible at what we do, we care about the dignity and feelings of the families involved in our work, and we make sure to always act with compassion and understanding when taking on any job.”

Managing Director, Stephen Booth, added: "I’m so proud of the team. The breadth of professionalism they bring to the most challenging of jobs is incredible. We pride ourselves on working with people to create customised plans that help them, not just ‘off the shelf’ services.

“We work with incredibly emotional scenarios, ones that people can never be prepared for, and our team has always shown their human side first, along with a can-do attitude.”

To find out more about the services that SRS offers and to find out more about their incredible team visit https://srsolutions.uk/