Civil Ceremonies Ltd announces outstanding Ofsted

Civil Ceremonies Ltd is delighted to announce that following an Ofsted inspection in August 2024, they have retained their ‘Outstanding’ grading as an Independent Training Provider.

The company, based in Burton Latimer, trains people to create and conduct funerals, weddings and family ceremonies

Managing Director Anne Barber said ‘An incredible amount of hard work has gone into the celebrancy courses we offer, over the last 22 years since the company was founded. We were so excited when our first inspection result in 2018 was ‘Outstanding’ and to have retained it on our second inspection is just brilliant. A massive thank you to all our fantastic staff, tutors and assessors who make our training courses so incredibly thorough. Thanks also to all our wonderful learners who work so hard to achieve their qualifications and become amazing celebrants’.

The privately owned company is the market leader in training celebrants and offers the highest possible national qualifications in celebrancy in the UK.

Their aim has always been to develop a wide range of unique and personal ceremonies which are accessible to couples and families throughout the UK and to provide the best possible training for celebrants, whether they want to offer funeral ceremonies or ceremonies for couples and families.

Civil Ceremonies operates a stringent training and development programme and has trained hundreds of celebrants, who create and deliver thousands of ceremonies every year.

For more information about Civil Ceremonies Ltd, see www.civilceremonies.co.uk or call 01480 276080