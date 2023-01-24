Citizens Advice holding emergency advice sessions for anyone affected by job losses at Corby's Orchard House Foods

Emergency drop-in advice sessions are being held for anyone affected by the job losses at Orchard House Foods.

It’s believed to be the biggest single jobs blow in the town in at least 15 years.

Orchard House Foods in Corby

A spokesman for Citizens Advice told the Northants Telegraph: “In response to the closure of Orchard House Foods, Citizens Advice Corby & Kettering will be holding a number of emergency drop-in advice sessions for anyone affected.

"We will be offering one-to-one advice on claiming Universal Credit, how to claim statutory redundancy, unpaid wages, notice pay, holiday pay etc as well as how to access emergency support and local food banks.”

The sessions will be held at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Alberta Close, Corby, NN18 9HU.

They will take place from 10am until 4pm on three dates, the first of which is being held this week on Thursday (January 26).

Drop-in advice sessions will also be held on Wednesday, February 1 and Wednesday, February 8.

Unfortunately the latest job losses at Orchard House Foods are not the only ones to hit Corby in recent weeks, with Cambridge Weight Plan announcing it would make 20 workers redundant this month.