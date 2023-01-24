Citizens Advice holding emergency advice sessions for anyone affected by job losses at Corby's Orchard House Foods
The first of three sessions is being held later this week
Emergency drop-in advice sessions are being held for anyone affected by the job losses at Orchard House Foods.
Citizens Advice Corby & Kettering is trying to help after it was announced last week that the Corby fruit factory, which makes products for stores including M&S and Pret a Manger, was closing its doors with the loss of 500 permanent staff and up to 350 agency workers.
It’s believed to be the biggest single jobs blow in the town in at least 15 years.
A spokesman for Citizens Advice told the Northants Telegraph: “In response to the closure of Orchard House Foods, Citizens Advice Corby & Kettering will be holding a number of emergency drop-in advice sessions for anyone affected.
"We will be offering one-to-one advice on claiming Universal Credit, how to claim statutory redundancy, unpaid wages, notice pay, holiday pay etc as well as how to access emergency support and local food banks.”
The sessions will be held at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Alberta Close, Corby, NN18 9HU.
They will take place from 10am until 4pm on three dates, the first of which is being held this week on Thursday (January 26).
Drop-in advice sessions will also be held on Wednesday, February 1 and Wednesday, February 8.
Unfortunately the latest job losses at Orchard House Foods are not the only ones to hit Corby in recent weeks, with Cambridge Weight Plan announcing it would make 20 workers redundant this month.