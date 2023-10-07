Children's clothing store owner 'amazed' by reaction after opening in Kettering

Qi Li France in her new shop

A woman who has opened a children’s clothing store in Kettering says she’s been amazed by the public’s reaction to it.

Qi Li France welcomed her first customers to Kate-Li Design – named after her daughter – in the Newlands Shopping Centre on Thursday (October 5).

She’s taken on the old Goldsmiths unit, which has been empty for some time, and is selling dresses, shoes, boy's shirts and trousers, bags, accessories and more.

The new shop has opened its doors

And Qi Li, who prides herself on selling items at reasonable prices, said she thinks it’s exactly the sort of new shop that the town needs.

She said: "I believe Kettering needs this and there's a gap in the market.

"It's been quite successful so far. The reaction we've had has amazed me."

Qi Li, who lives in Solihull, also has a shop in Birmingham but is no stranger to Kettering.

She used to have a handbag shop in the Newlands Shopping Centre before the first Covid-19 lockdown and she’s happy to be back.

She said: "I have many friends here and I love Kettering. It's like my second town."