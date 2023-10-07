News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Children's clothing store owner 'amazed' by reaction after opening in Kettering

"I believe Kettering needs this.”
By Sam Wildman
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Qi Li France in her new shopQi Li France in her new shop
Qi Li France in her new shop

A woman who has opened a children’s clothing store in Kettering says she’s been amazed by the public’s reaction to it.

Qi Li France welcomed her first customers to Kate-Li Design – named after her daughter – in the Newlands Shopping Centre on Thursday (October 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She’s taken on the old Goldsmiths unit, which has been empty for some time, and is selling dresses, shoes, boy's shirts and trousers, bags, accessories and more.

The new shop has opened its doorsThe new shop has opened its doors
The new shop has opened its doors
Most Popular

And Qi Li, who prides herself on selling items at reasonable prices, said she thinks it’s exactly the sort of new shop that the town needs.

She said: "I believe Kettering needs this and there's a gap in the market.

"It's been quite successful so far. The reaction we've had has amazed me."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Qi Li, who lives in Solihull, also has a shop in Birmingham but is no stranger to Kettering.

She used to have a handbag shop in the Newlands Shopping Centre before the first Covid-19 lockdown and she’s happy to be back.

She said: "I have many friends here and I love Kettering. It's like my second town."

Kate-Li Design will be open seven days a week and is having an official opening day today (Saturday).

Related topics:KetteringSolihull