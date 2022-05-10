Cheers! Burton Latimer firm celebrates 20 years in business

Staff celebrate the firm's 20th anniversary.

A Burton Latimer firm which trains people around the country to deliver important life events is celebrating 20 years in business.

Civil Ceremonies Ltd, based in Station Road, marked the anniversary with a celebration at Kettering Park Hotel last week.

The company, rated outstanding by Ofsted, delivers national qualifications for people starting a new career as a celebrant, delivering funerals, weddings and family ceremonies.

They are a mixture of distance learning and residential courses and are increasingly popular as a self-employed flexible career.

The anniversary saw managing director Anne Barber celebrate their success with past and present staff and tutors, where a glass of bubbly was raised to the next 20 years.

At the event long-standing tutor John Valentine spoke of the impact the firm had made over the years to the increasing popularity of secular ceremonies.