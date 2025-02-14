Chartlands Chambers celebrates 30 years since opening in Northampton

Chartlands Chambers, the longest-established Barristers' Chambers in Northampton, marks a significant milestone in 2025 as it celebrates its 30th anniversary of serving both local and national communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1995, Chartlands Chambers has grown to become a cornerstone of legal expertise in the region, maintaining its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal services across Family Law, Immigration and Asylum, Civil Litigation, and Personal Injury cases.

From their strategic location just five minutes from the Northampton Combined Court centre, Chartlands has expanded its reach to serve clients across a wide geographical area, including Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Bedford, Luton, Watford, Peterborough, Leicester, and Oxford. This expansion reflects their growing influence in the legal community while maintaining strong local roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As proud patrons of the Northamptonshire Law Society, Chartlands Chambers continues to play a vital role in the region's legal community. Their 30-year milestone not only celebrates their past achievements but also marks their continued dedication to serving future generations with the same level of excellence and commitment that has defined their first three decades.