Chamber partnership to launch a financial wellbeing staff benefits package

A new partnership has been forged between the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and Commsave Credit Union.

The Chamber, which represents around 1,000 businesses and is the largest business support agency in the county, has signed up to become a Commsave Partner.

Julie MacLennan, Group Operations Director, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Commsave Partners is a financial wellbeing staff benefits package. It is free for Northamptonshire employers and is designed to help organisations stand out from the crowd so they can recruit and retain the very best. Becoming a Commsave Partner means we are investing in the financial wellbeing of our staff, who now have access to ethical, affordable borrowing, will be supported to start saving and can also save directly from their pay.”

Commsave Credit Union is a Northamptonshire based not-for-profit financial co-operative whose vision is ‘to see a world in which everyone is financially included, has access to responsible credit, a safe method of saving, and the financial skills to manage money wisely and achieve long-term wellbeing.’

Dominic Masterson, CEO of Commsave, added: “Here at Commsave we support Northamptonshire employers so they in turn can support their own staff. Money worries cause stress and anxiety, reduce staff productivity and increase stress-related absence. Financially resilient employees spend less time at work worrying about their money, meaning absenteeism is reduced while productivity is up.

“By becoming a Commsave Partner the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce is proudly supporting its staff to become financially resilient. If you are based in Northamptonshire and would like to become a Commsave Partner please get in touch, we are here to help.”

An added benefit of the Commsave Partners package is access to a host of financial education workshops, webinars and support. Commsave has a number of tools to support employees with budgeting and financial literacy, plus a new Commsave Educates app packed with money management tips and advice.