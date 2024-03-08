Challenges, highlights and top tips: Northants business leaders celebrate International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate International Women’s Day Jessica Pilkington, owner of award-winning PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications, chats to a host of inspiring Northamptonshire women – female founders, young entrepreneurs, charity leaders and women at the top of their game …

What makes your proudest to be a woman in business:

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, owner of The Mallows Company: “I’m old enough to remember times when getting women to start running their own business was a priority. Now female founders are proudly asserting their difference and it is good to see.”

International Women's Day

Chloe Finch, Marketing Officer, Chester House Estate: “Typically, you’re underestimated if you are younger and in business. I rather like being underestimated… and then proving people wrong! I’m also proud to have role models that have mentored me and inspired me to get into the world of business – I hope to be one myself in the future.”

Rachel McGrath, CEO, Northamptonshire Community Foundation: "The charitable sector is at the heart of supporting inclusion and has the highest level of women in its workforce across all the sectors at 68%. As a charity CEO I am privileged to preside over a workforce where eight out of nine employees are women."

What advice do you have for girls and young women at the start of their careers?

Helen Burdett-Wright, CEO, Teamwork Trust: “Listen, ask questions, be patient, be present and absorb like a sponge! Try different roles as it may be years before you find a role or organisation that you are happy and fulfilled in and don’t be afraid to admit when you have made a mistake or don’t understand. Then if you think you can do it better – build your own business. And always continue to learn and exercise your mind.”

Marie Baker, Founder, Poppy Design Studio: “Be yourself. You do not have to sell. Build relationships and the sale will come afterwards.”

Charity founder Lorraine Lewis, from The Lewis Foundation: “Look for a mentor - don't hesitate to reach out to experienced professionals or mentors who can offer guidance, support, and valuable insights based on their own experiences. Learning from others can help you navigate challenges and accelerate your growth. Also, balance ambition with self-care. It's also important to take time to look after yourself.”

Amanda Nicols-Polinska, Head of Commercial and Operations Delapre Abbey: “Embrace your mistakes and take them as an opportunity to learn and improve. Find something you have a passion for and never underestimate the value of experiences. Any small opportunity to try something new might lead to a career path you didn’t expect but love.”

Susie Bacon, Marketing Lead, Pilkington Communications: “Be your own person, have character. Being a woman is not something to be ashamed of, or something that needs to be overcome to achieve success. Be yourself, have a voice, own it.”

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair, Brackmills BID: “Be determined, build your own networks, smile and be firm. Never give up.”

Who are the women you most admire?

Sarah Hayle, CEO of Community Law Services: “My mum - she was born during the second world war and started work at 16. She worked her whole life and saw huge changes in technology and working practices. She embraced them all and was a very accomplished user of IT and the internet, something I am sure she never thought she would see or use when she first started work.”

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair, Brackmills BID: “Mandy Young from Adrenaline Alley and Lorraine Lewis from The Lewis Foundation – for giving back and supporting their communities.”

Anything particularly challenging for women in business?

Cllr Jane Birch, Leader of Northampton Town Council: “Meetings. I can present a well-researched, well-presented proposal and a man will usually interrupt before I have finished, take the words out of my mouth and claim them as his own. I have seen and experienced this time and time again. My best response is ‘Really pleased you agree with what I've just been saying, is there anything you'd like to add?' Maybe one day they will learn.”

