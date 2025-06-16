Centrick appointed to manage landmark estate in Kettering

Set across 332 hectares (around 820 acres), Hanwood Park is one of the largest urban extensions in the UK. Once complete, it will include up to 5,500 new homes, alongside schools, shops, health services, employment hubs and extensive green infrastructure including woodlands, parks and wetlands.

Centrick has been appointed to deliver estate management services at Hanwood Park, a major new community development on the eastern edge of Kettering.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process, with Centrick’s Charles Lucas leading the successful bid and Senior Property Manager Harry Stanbury now overseeing on-site operations.

Arial view

Already home to around 3,000 residents and expected to grow to a vibrant community of over 15,000, Hanwood Park has been designed with connectivity, sustainability, and lifestyle in mind, offering excellent transport links, walkable neighbourhoods, and a masterplan rooted in local heritage, eco-conscious design, and community wellbeing.

Charles Lucas, Group New Business Director at Centrick, commented: “Centrick is delighted to be working alongside the Hanwood Park team on such an ambitious development. It’s a great opportunity to apply our experience to a growing community, where high-quality management will play a vital role.”

Centrick has been delivering core estate management services on site since early May, supporting both residents and developer partners through this dynamic phase of the development. The team is focused on creating a well-maintained, welcoming and safe environment, while establishing strong community relationships from day one.

Harry Stanbury, Senior Property Manager at Centrick, added: “Hanwood Park is already gaining momentum as a close-knit community. Just one month in, we’ve made significant progress and remain focused on providing a welcoming, safe, and well-maintained environment for all residents.”

Names Left to Right: Charles Lucas, Harry Stanbury, Olivia Newman-Veal, Chris Langdon

Chris Langdon, Project Director of Hanwood Park, added: “As Hanwood Park continues to evolve, it’s essential we have trusted partners who share our long-term vision. Centrick’s collaborative approach and commitment to quality make them a strong fit for our community-first ethos. We look forward to working closely with them to help shape a thriving, sustainable neighbourhood that people are proud to call home.”

With a growing national presence and proven expertise in estate management, Centrick’s appointment at Hanwood Park reflects its commitment to service excellence in the property sector. As the development evolves, Centrick is proud to support its success, delivering trusted, responsive management that helps communities thrive.

As part of Centrick’s commitment to supporting Hanwood Park residents Harry is running an open-door session at the Hanwood Park office every Tuesday from 10am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm. Residents are encouraged to drop in – whether it’s to raise a concern or just have a quick chat.