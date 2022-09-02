Celebrations for record year of award-winning Northamptonshire small businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations were held on Wednesday (August 31) for a record number of Northamptonshire small businesses, who were successful in the East Midlands regional finals of this year’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards.

The FSB Awards shine a light on small businesses, and the 10 who represented the county at the regional and national finals earlier this year came together to celebrate their success.

Among them were three award winners and seven finalists across the categories – the most the county has ever seen.

FSB's development manager Jennifer Thomas (pictured) announced the launch of the 2023 awards.

The East Midlands winners from Northamptonshire included Global Health Tests in the International Business of the Year category, Spokes Education who won the Wellbeing Award, and Greta McDonald from Sweet Lounge, who was awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Jennifer Thomas FSB development manager said: “The awards have gone from strength to strength in the last few years, and we were overwhelmed by the number and quality of entries.

“Despite the challenges small businesses are facing, to see so many Northamptonshire businesses and such a diverse and exciting range coming forward, it is important to celebrate them.”

The businesses came together at NatWest in Northampton town centre, who sponsored this year’s awards, and were greeted with local produce from St Giles Cheese and Honeywell Bakes.

Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South, was in attendance and gave a speech admiring the success of the county's small businesses.

At the event, the 2023 awards were launched by Jennifer, and small businesses and those who are self-employed across the East Midlands can now enter until the applications close in January next year.

There are 12 different categories, spanning from best family business, to awards that celebrate customer service, and diversity and inclusivity practices.

The 2022 awards saw a record amount of entries, and the organisers hope to see an even bigger response over the coming year.

Sally Wood, pictured, is the FSB area leader for Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland. She was pleased to welcome so many of the winners and finalists to NatWest on Wednesday evening (August 31).

“This is an ideal opportunity for businesses to remind everyone of the incredible work they are doing and showcase how important they are to our communities,” said Jennifer.

“We hope many more will take part and, again, prove just how diverse and innovative our local small business communities are.”

Entries will close on January 26 2023, with the regional finals taking place at the Leicester Marriott Hotel on March 15.