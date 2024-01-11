Celebrating Northamptonshire’s SMEs
The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are made up of 22 categories that allow any successful business across Northamptonshire to enter. Entries are judged by a panel of local expert judges and the pinnacle of the awards is the Grand Celebration, a black-tie evening taking place on Thursday 2nd May at the Mercure Daventry Court Hotel.
“We are once again delighted to be launching the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards for 2024. The innovative, hard-working, and successful businesses in Northamptonshire deserve to be recognised for their achievements.” said Awards Director Damian Cummins.
Local businesses are encouraged to enter up to 3 categories to maximise their chances of reaching the finals.
In most of the categories the Gold Winners will automatically go through to the nationally acclaimed SME National Business Awards, held at the iconic Wembley Stadium later this year.
“We see year on year that winners from the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards go on to see not just local but national recognition for their success.” Said Damian Cummins, Awards Director.
“Entering any business awards offers exceptional marketing and PR opportunities, as well as increasing your credibility and standing out against your competitors” Damian Cummins continued.
To enter the awards, SMEs in Northamptonshire can visit www.smenorthants.co.uk.