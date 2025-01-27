Care home celebrates new Resident Ambassador

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are pleased to introduce you to Janet who has been nominated and has accepted the role of Resident Ambassador at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton.

Janet, who is a permanent resident has immersed herself into the daily life of the home, joining in on the many activities and events that are held at Brampton View and gets involved with each of the communities, due to this Janet was nominated by fellow residents to represent and advocate for them.

When Janet is not too busy with all the activities and events in the home, she holds her own fitness class every Friday along with the flower arranging that can be seen throughout the home. Janet embraces meeting new residents, helping them settle in and offering advice and enjoys meeting potential residents and their families, providing an honest opinion of the home.

Our resident Ambassador role gives our residents a voice to help shape the way we run our home.

Janet sits proudly with her Barchester Resident Ambassador name badge

When asked about Brampton View Janet said “When I first came to Brampton View, I was very unwell and having the care and support from the team was second to none. Having my mobility means that I can go and speak with each resident and those that may not have mobility, ensuring that their voices are being heard, residents also come to me directly and know I will speak with staff and management on their behalf”.

Motshodiemang Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View said “Janet was the perfect candidate with a sociable character, who has immersed herself in the home and makes friends easily with all the residents who trust that she will voice their concerns, requests or ideas”