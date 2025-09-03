Cambridge Nutritional Foods’ CEO announces retirement

Chris McDermott

The CEO of Cambridge Nutritional Foods (CNF), Chris McDermott, has announced he will retire after 22 years with the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDermott is set to retire from the Corby-based, employee-owned business in January 2026 and will be succeeded by Ashley Farmer, the current Chief Commercial Officer.

CNF has experienced significant growth under McDermott’s leadership, by expanding its brand portfolio from The 1:1 Diet (formerly Cambridge Weight Plan) to include the launch of women’s wellbeing brand Serenova and food product development & manufacturing provider Food Nutrition Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDermott joined the business as PR Manager for The 1:1 Diet in 2003, working his way up to Business Development Director in 2012 before becoming CEO in 2015 – heading up CNF for the last 10 years.

He said: “Working at CNF has been the most extraordinary adventure of my life, and it has been the greatest privilege to lead this business. Its most important element to me has always been its people, and I am grateful to all those I have met and the achievements we have made together.

“I wanted to create the best possible environment to make this decision, knowing that the business would be in the best position to move on to the next level.

“Ashley has made a significant difference to the business and has brought a huge amount of drive, energy and financial rigour to all of our commercial functions. With his strong leadership in place and an exciting new strategy, I am confident in this exciting next chapter in the history of CNF as he takes the business to new heights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmer joined CNF in 2023, with more than 10 years’ experience in direct selling businesses, to unify sales, marketing, product, and the digital functions of the company.

He said: “Chris has steered the business through some pivotal moments, and I know that his passion, drive, and skill has delivered so much to our customers and stakeholders, and I would like to thank him personally for that.

We are entering a new chapter with a bold vision to shape a future of lasting growth and success, so I am extremely proud to be taking on the role of CEO as we continue to grow from one brand into multiple businesses.

I am excited to get started, accelerate progress to deliver success, and build an exciting new future for CNF.”