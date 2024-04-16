Call to the creatives of North Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free event, organised by Northampton Film Festival (NFF), The Core at Corby Cube and Made With Many, will take place on Monday 22nd April from 5.30pm at The Core theatre. In addition to the opportunity to socialise and network, those in attendance will also be invited to contribute to a creative consultation run by NFF supported by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

According to NFF Director Becky Carrier, “We’re proud to be part of the creative community in Northants which is made up of brilliant creative people and organisations. However, we think the sector isn’t reaching its full potential and we want to play our part in changing that, so we recently launched a Northants-wide creative industry consultation. It is particularly timely as North Northamptonshire Council has just announced it’s been provisionally allocated £5m of capital Leveling Up funding from Government for investment in cultural projects, so we’ll also be asking those attending the networking event what they think leveling up for culture looks like for North Northants and feeding that into our report. Come for a drink, a chat and to contribute to the local creative conversation. Those from West Northants also welcome!”

Vicky Frayard, Co-Director (Creative & Cultural Leadership) at Made With Many, Joe Flavin, Director of The Core at Corby Cube and Corby artist George Hill will be Conversation Starters for the discussion.

The Core at Corby Cube is hosting the creative networking event

Doors open at 5.30pm with networking before and after the discussion which runs 6.30pm – 7pm.

To book your free place at the event, please visit: Creative and Changemakers @ Corby - networking - free | Northampton Film Festival 2024 (eventive.org)