Businesses urged to take action to safeguard vital company data

An IT consultancy based in Wellingborough is calling on businesses to fight back against cyber-crime and security breaches by safeguarding their vital data and cloud applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a Cyber Security Breaches Survey carried out by the government, half of businesses reported that they have experienced some form of cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months.

The introduction of a new Azure managed service from 3RS IT Solutions promises to offer businesses strong protection against such cyber threats while improving the safety and security of its cloud applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security threats have much become part of everyday life thanks to advancements in AI technology. Scams have become even more sophisticated, making it harder for people to spot a potential attack, allowing criminals to infiltrate a business’ personal data and applications. This can wreak havoc on the day-to-day running of a business.

Businesses are being encouraged to fight back against cyber criminals by considering the new Azure managed service launched by 3RS IT Solutions

Those signing up to the new managed service from 3RS will benefit from a team of certified in-house Azure experts who will help ensure that a business’ core infrastructure is secure and aligned with the latest Microsoft best practices.

The scalability of the new service also means that it can adapt to a business’ growing needs while maximising uptime and providing a consistent performance.

“Our clients rely on us to support them throughout their IT journey,” explains Steve Souch, director, 3RS IT Solutions. “As an Azure expert managed services provider, we are now able to offer additional support to our clients – all the way from strategic planning to comprehensive managed services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ideal for back-ups and day-to-day workload, we’ll help ensure the security, efficiency and stability of critical systems while protecting you and your business from cyber threats and data breaches.

“Those signing up to the new Azure service will be fully supported by us as we smoothly transition your systems to our managed services.”