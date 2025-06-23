Businesses encouraged to partner with Groundwork Northamptonshire to make a difference

The team from Weetabix

‘Investing in your local community isn’t just good for charity, it’s good for business too’ – that is the message at the heart of Groundwork Northamptonshire’s ‘Partner with Groundwork’ campaign.

This partnership campaign is offering local as well as national businesses the chance to make a real impact through meaningful volunteering opportunities, all while strengthening teams, boosting employee wellbeing, and enhancing corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

From team-building activities at The Green Patch in Kettering and conservation work at Twywell Hills & Dales Country Park to ad hoc projects at sites across the county, companies can engage in tailored volunteering experiences that align with their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “Businesses that get involved don’t just give back—they gain a sense of purpose, stronger connections, and a more engaged workforce.

“With the sun shining, it is the perfect time for businesses to start thinking about outdoor volunteering opportunities. Getting teams outside to support green and community spaces is a fantastic way to boost wellbeing, encourage teamwork, and make a tangible difference.

“Businesses have the power to create real change, and our volunteering opportunities not only help improve local environments but also provide staff with an enriching and rewarding experience. Many organisations already use our sites for team building and employee wellbeing, and we’d love to welcome more businesses to get involved."

Several well-known organisations have already partnered with Groundwork Northamptonshire, including Balfour Beatty, Weetabix, local charity Accommodation Concern, and global law firm Kennedys.

Christopher Malla, partner and global head of healthcare at Kennedys, shared his experience: "We loved our Community Day with Groundwork Northamptonshire, enjoying the ruggedness of Twywell Hills & Dales Country Park and the community-focused cultivated approach at Green Patch community garden. I am proud of our healthcare team’s continued commitment to Kennedys’ ‘Thrive Together’ social impact programme, which strives to create positive change in the communities we operate in. A huge thank you to Groundwork Northamptonshire for welcoming us."

Flexible Packages for Businesses

Groundwork Northamptonshire offers flexible packages to suit different group sizes and budgets, ensuring businesses of all sizes can take part. There is a cost attached to this, which enables Groundwork Northamptonshire to design a package to suit your needs.

We run half and full day volunteering sessions as well as bespoke corporate partnership programmes, tailored to a company’s CSR strategy and employee engagement objectives.

For businesses looking to make a lasting impact while engaging employees in meaningful work, Groundwork Northamptonshire provides the perfect opportunity.

To find out more: