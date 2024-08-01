Businesses, charities, salons, hotels and tourism venues - meet the 2024 award finalist
Enterprising organisations, creative charities, design companies, photographers, hair salons and an array of businesses small and large from across Northamptonshire have today been shortlisted in the 2024 NNBN Awards.
Over the last few months award applications have been flocking into the team at the NNBN Awards – a prestigious awards ceremony launched for the first-time last year.
Today the wait is over, with a broad range of finalists announced across the 14 categories and the awards ceremony set to take place at the Mercure Hotel Northampton on Friday, 4th October.
NNBN Director Simon Cox said “More than 60 inspiring, innovative organisations are up for awards, and this year five of these organisations are up for not just one, but two awards - Acorn Analytical Services, Daniel Granger Hairdressing, Lucie Downer Performing Arts, New Lodge Farm and Wicksteed Park.
“Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we can’t wait to see you on the night. Thank you too to everyone who took the time to enter and to our sponsors – we couldn’t do this without you.”
This year’s NNBN awards are supported by event sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.
Meet the 2024 finalists:
1. The Green Award
· Hilton Northampton
· Orchard Garden Flowers
· Pen Written Post
· See Limited
· Wicksteed Park
2. Start Up Business of the Year
· Animal Focussed
· Innovate Business Consulting
· Northants Fashion and Textiles School
· The Right Track Consultancy
· Waffle & More
3. Special Recognition Award
· Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering
· Elaine Nicholson MBE of Action for Neurodiversity
· Ethan Malvern of 3RS IT Solutions
· Lee Ferris of Bell of Northampton
· Ryan Bishop of Silverstone Leasing
4. Small Business of the Year
· Acorn Safety Services
· Freshbat
· Lime Design Studio
· Sweet Lounge
· Thomas Honour Mortgage Services
5. Northamptonshire Tourism Award
· Kettering Park Hotel
· New Lodge Farm
· Northampton Art Gallery and Museum
· Silverstone Museum
· Wicksteed Park
6. West Northants Enterprise Award
· Acorn Analytical Services
· Barclays Bank plc – Northampton Talent Attraction Pillar
· Daniel Granger Hairdressing
· Samantha Cameron Social Media Coaching Ltd
· UK Digital Accountant
7. North Northants Enterprise Award
· Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
· Bosworths Garden Centre
· Lucie Downer Performing Arts
· New Lodge Farm
· The Chester House Estate
8. Micro Business of the Year
· Corrine West Photography
· Ena HR & Training
· K Wright Consultancy
· Melody Music Woman
· PrincessInk
9. Health & Wellness Business of the Year
· Blossom's Children Occupational Therapy
· Ironstone Wellbeing Centre
· Kaur Aura
· Lucie Downer Performing Arts
· Silver Strength
10. Hair & Beauty Business of the Year
· Beauty Bar Desborough
· Daniel Granger Hairdressing
· Toni Ann-Marie Colour & Curls
· Trilogy Hair Lounge
· Yoke Hill Wellbeing
11. Food & Drink Business of the Year
· Aramintas
· Happy Mondays
· Mewar Haveli
· Nutrient Gap
· Wine Chateau
12. Charity of the Year
· Accommodation Concern
· Baby Basics Northampton
· Community Law Service
· Northamptonshire Health Charity
· Northamptonshire Sport
13. Business Person of the Year
· Bartlomiej Nieznanski of Cleaning Expert 24/7 Ltd
· Fiona Stacey of Hampton by Hilton Corby
· Lucienne Shakir of Lucienne Coaching
· Samantha Cameron of Samantha Cameron Social Media Coaching Ltd
· Scott Norville of Silverstone Leasing
14. Business of the Year
· Acorn Analytical Services
· Colam Ltd - Colonial Construction
· HR Solutions
· Parkwood Theatres
· Silverstone Leasing
