Businesses, charities, salons, hotels and tourism venues - meet the 2024 award finalist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Northamptonshire based Lucie Downer Performing Arts, New Lodge Farm and Wicksteed Park are three organisations up for not just one, but two awards at this year's NNBN Awards - to be held in October.

Enterprising organisations, creative charities, design companies, photographers, hair salons and an array of businesses small and large from across Northamptonshire have today been shortlisted in the 2024 NNBN Awards.

Over the last few months award applications have been flocking into the team at the NNBN Awards – a prestigious awards ceremony launched for the first-time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today the wait is over, with a broad range of finalists announced across the 14 categories and the awards ceremony set to take place at the Mercure Hotel Northampton on Friday, 4th October.

2023 NNBN Award winners - Ball Corporation

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “More than 60 inspiring, innovative organisations are up for awards, and this year five of these organisations are up for not just one, but two awards - Acorn Analytical Services, Daniel Granger Hairdressing, Lucie Downer Performing Arts, New Lodge Farm and Wicksteed Park.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we can’t wait to see you on the night. Thank you too to everyone who took the time to enter and to our sponsors – we couldn’t do this without you.”

For further information, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk

NNBN Award winners from 2023

Meet the 2024 finalists:

1. The Green Award

· Hilton Northampton

· Orchard Garden Flowers

· Pen Written Post

· See Limited

· Wicksteed Park

2. Start Up Business of the Year

· Animal Focussed

· Innovate Business Consulting

· Northants Fashion and Textiles School

· The Right Track Consultancy

· Waffle & More

3. Special Recognition Award

· Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering

· Elaine Nicholson MBE of Action for Neurodiversity

· Ethan Malvern of 3RS IT Solutions

· Lee Ferris of Bell of Northampton

· Ryan Bishop of Silverstone Leasing

4. Small Business of the Year

· Acorn Safety Services

· Freshbat

· Lime Design Studio

· Sweet Lounge

· Thomas Honour Mortgage Services

5. Northamptonshire Tourism Award

· Kettering Park Hotel

· New Lodge Farm

· Northampton Art Gallery and Museum

· Silverstone Museum

· Wicksteed Park

6. West Northants Enterprise Award

· Acorn Analytical Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Barclays Bank plc – Northampton Talent Attraction Pillar

· Daniel Granger Hairdressing

· Samantha Cameron Social Media Coaching Ltd

· UK Digital Accountant

7. North Northants Enterprise Award

· Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

· Bosworths Garden Centre

· Lucie Downer Performing Arts

· New Lodge Farm

· The Chester House Estate

8. Micro Business of the Year

· Corrine West Photography

· Ena HR & Training

· K Wright Consultancy

· Melody Music Woman

· PrincessInk

9. Health & Wellness Business of the Year

· Blossom's Children Occupational Therapy

· Ironstone Wellbeing Centre

· Kaur Aura

· Lucie Downer Performing Arts

· Silver Strength

10. Hair & Beauty Business of the Year

· Beauty Bar Desborough

· Daniel Granger Hairdressing

· Toni Ann-Marie Colour & Curls

· Trilogy Hair Lounge

· Yoke Hill Wellbeing

11. Food & Drink Business of the Year

· Aramintas

· Happy Mondays

· Mewar Haveli

· Nutrient Gap

· Wine Chateau

12. Charity of the Year

· Accommodation Concern

· Baby Basics Northampton

· Community Law Service

· Northamptonshire Health Charity

· Northamptonshire Sport

13. Business Person of the Year

· Bartlomiej Nieznanski of Cleaning Expert 24/7 Ltd

· Fiona Stacey of Hampton by Hilton Corby

· Lucienne Shakir of Lucienne Coaching

· Samantha Cameron of Samantha Cameron Social Media Coaching Ltd

· Scott Norville of Silverstone Leasing

14. Business of the Year

· Acorn Analytical Services

· Colam Ltd - Colonial Construction

· HR Solutions

· Parkwood Theatres

· Silverstone Leasing