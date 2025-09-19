Business of the year finalist spot for Corby company

Pictured (L-R) is Inga Gusauskaite and Jayden Whitworth of See Limited, receiving their finalist award certificate from Louise Wall, CEO Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce

See Limited, a group holding company operating in the UK built environment industry, has been announced as a finalist for North Northamptonshire Business of the Year at this year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The Corby-based company, responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels, has been recognised for going above and beyond to support the local community while driving sustainable growth.

From investing in clean technology and creating zero-carbon materials, to supporting its people and partners across Northamptonshire, the recognition highlights the company’s dedication to excellence in North Northamptonshire.

The award finalist spot is the fourth of 2025 and continues the company’s awards success, having picked up the Gold Award for Business Innovation at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards held in May. In 2024, See Limited also took home four award wins, including Gold in the Sustainability Award category at the National Building & Construction Awards.

“It’s incredible to witness See Limited yet again being recognised for our efforts in innovation and sustainability, alongside the positive impact our actions are having on the local community,” said Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited.

“From sponsoring Kettering Town Ladies Cricket team, introducing a new work experience scheme for Year 10s and Year 12s to give students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience of business in North Northamptonshire, to joining the Sustainability Accord, a pioneering sustainability research and knowledge exchange hub with a focus on transformative change in Northamptonshire, we’re really proud to be championing and adding benefit to the North Northamptonshire community.

“We look forward to celebrating alongside all finalists and other fantastic local businesses at the awards evening in November.”

All winners of the Northamptonshire Business Awards will be officially announced at Sywell Aerodrome on Friday 14th November.

To view the full list of finalists, visit: northants-chamber.co.uk/events/northamptonshire-business-awards/