News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burton Latimer garden centre worker is a rising star

Good luck Ella-May!

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 12:58pm

A Burton Latimer garden centre employee has been recognised as a rising star after making it to the finals of an industry awards event.

Ella-May Bradshaw, who works at Bosworth’s Garden Centre, has been nominated to go through in the Garden Centre Association (GCA) Rising Stars Awards.

The 21-year-old is one of 10 to have been selected to go to the GCA conference in Blackburn in January where a winner will be chosen.

Ella-May Bradshaw

Most Popular

She is a familiar face at Bosworth’s, having joined in 2018 before becoming a till supervisor in 2021.

She said: “I enjoy making a difference, meeting and working with customers and other team members and having a positive impact.”

A spokesman for the garden centre said Ella-May has a bubbly personality and that they regularly receive feedback about how helpful she is.

The GCA Rising Stars programme recognises young employees with recognized potential within the garden centre industry.

Garden centreBlackburn