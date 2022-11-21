A Burton Latimer garden centre employee has been recognised as a rising star after making it to the finals of an industry awards event.

Ella-May Bradshaw, who works at Bosworth’s Garden Centre, has been nominated to go through in the Garden Centre Association (GCA) Rising Stars Awards.

The 21-year-old is one of 10 to have been selected to go to the GCA conference in Blackburn in January where a winner will be chosen.

Ella-May Bradshaw

She is a familiar face at Bosworth’s, having joined in 2018 before becoming a till supervisor in 2021.

She said: “I enjoy making a difference, meeting and working with customers and other team members and having a positive impact.”

A spokesman for the garden centre said Ella-May has a bubbly personality and that they regularly receive feedback about how helpful she is.