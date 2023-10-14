Burton Latimer curry house adds another trophy to its cabinet after winning top regional award

Staff at Nazreen celebrate with their award.

Another trophy will be on display at a popular Burton Latimer curry house after the restaurant won a top regional accolade.

Nazreen was crowned East Midlands restaurant of the year at this year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) in London.

It’s yet more celebrations for staff whose excellence has previously seen the venue named both the Northamptonshire Telegraph’s curry house of the year and restaurant of the year. In 2021 Nazreen earned a Weetabix world cuisine restaurant bronze award and last year it was named Curry Life’s restaurant of the year.

A spokesman for the High Street restaurant said: "We are deeply honoured to be the recipients of the ARTA trophy for 2023. This achievement fills the entire Nazreen team with an immense sense of pride.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our guests who have graciously provided their feedback. The acknowledgment from our patrons is the ultimate validation, affirming our dedication to consistently exceeding their expectations.

"The ARTA trophy stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional cuisine, a welcoming ambience, impeccable service and outstanding value. This commitment remains at the heart of the Nazreen experience."

The ARTA celebrate Pan-Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants and welcoming the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities.

ARTA founder Mohammed Munim said: "The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, synonymous with taking operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic head on, now faces a new set of challenges – the current cost of living crisis.