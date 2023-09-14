Watch more videos on Shots!

These awards recognise all the work that unsung heroes are doing to build happy and healthy communities in our great county of Northamptonshire.

As a special thank you for the dedication to bettering the lives of those in Burton Latimer, the team were presented with a Rose of Northamptonshire certificate on Monday 11th September 2023.

Library Manager Heidi Vowles was keen to thank the huge team of people who support the community library, many of whom are volunteers. "I cannot thank each one of our team enough for all of their support. The contribution from each person has encouraged a strong sense of what matters and strengthened our entire community. We have become a trusted space, somewhere safe, challenging perceptions of what a library can offer and enabling 20,000 community members to walk through our doors last year alone. This award is recognition of the hard work of good souls."

Burton Latimer Library receives Rose of Northamptonshire Award

The library runs a full activity timetable which includes a Ukulele Group, Singing for the Mind, Knit & Natter, Rhymetime, Stay and Play, Baby Time and a Friendship Cafe. Community members can access all manner of services including Benefit, Debt and Budgeting Advice, help with Blue Badge and Bus Pass Applications, as well as a community table initiative which aims to support community members with food.

The town's churches and schools have provided support and promotion of the library's projects, and with great thanks to CAB, NACRE, KCU, Social Inclusion and Supporting Independence, local residents have been able to access vital assistance especially during the current cost of living crisis. Nearby businesses such as Morrisons, Sainsburys, and Weetabix have generously contributed to many of the library initiatives, and Heidi was keen to especially mention Burton Latimer Town Council, The Library Service and Northamptonshire Community Foundation for their backing.