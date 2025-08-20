Burton Latimer-based Weetabix helping fuel Northamptonshire’s food and drink growth surge, according to new report

Northamptonshire is leading the UK when it comes to enterprise growth in the food and drink sector, according to a new report by the University of Northampton.

The county has seen a 37.5 per cent increase in active food and drink enterprises since 2017, significantly outpacing the national average of 26.2 per cent.

With 155 food and drink manufacturers now operating in the region, the sector is emerging as a driving force for sustainable innovation, economic resilience and local pride.

At the heart of this success is Weetabix Food Company, one of the county’s largest employers and headline sponsor of the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Weetabix and Warners are two local companies powering Northamptonshire’s food and drink growth surge, according to a new report

As the report highlights, Weetabix plays a pivotal role in nurturing the local food ecosystem.

This includes supporting a robust network of growers farming within 50 miles of its mills, who have successfully demonstrated, in trials, the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent during wheat production.

The company has sent zero waste to landfill since 2015, sources its Weetabix wheat from a 50-mile radius and has donated more than 25 million breakfasts through Fareshare and Magic Breakfast to those in need.

Colm O’Dwyer, managing director at Weetabix Food Company, said: “This report from the University of Northampton evidences what we've known and championed for years: Northamptonshire is a powerhouse of food and drink innovation and sustainable growth.

"As a company deeply rooted in this county, we are incredibly proud to be part of a sector that's not only expanding rapidly but also leading the way in environmental stewardship and community support.

"We got involved as headline sponsors of the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards to showcase this success and highlight what can be achieved when economic prosperity and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand."

The University of Northampton’s report highlights other Northamptonshire businesses having a tangible, meaningful impact with their environmental credentials.

Warner’s Distillery near Kettering now operates on 100 per cent renewable energy, recycles 87 per cent of its waste and saves 2,000 litres of water daily through smart metering.

Their ‘Trash & Treasure’ range launched last year transforms food industry by-products into award-winning spirits.

Blue Skies, headquartered in Pitsford, works with the University via its Fresh Produce Impact Hub to solve global sustainability challenges.

The company’s ‘adding value at source’ model helps create jobs and skills in fruit-growing regions around the world while reducing environmental impact.

Rachel Mallows, MBE DL, awards director at Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, said: “The innovation and potential for growth we’re seeing in Northamptonshire’s food and drink sector is not just about more businesses - it’s about better businesses.

"From multi-national names like Weetabix to emerging artisans and small producers, we are witnessing a surge in purpose-driven innovation.

"Two of our Gold Award winners last year, The Food Library and The Jam Queen, both use home-grown or foraged fruit to make their delicious products.

"We are proud to shine a spotlight on sustainability and innovation alongside a strong local food web.”

As the report concludes, Northamptonshire is proving that a strong, values-led local ecosystem can be the engine of both economic and environmental progress.

Through a unique blend of tradition, innovation and cross-sector support, the county’s food and drink manufacturers are creating a model for how place-based industry can thrive in the green economy.