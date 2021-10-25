Burgers, beats and brownies to light up Bonfire Night at Northamptonshire beauty spot

Flame-cooked gourmet burgers will be on the menu as part of the ultimate ‘fireworks for foodies’ event overlooking a Northamptonshire beauty spot.

The award-winning Burnt Lemon Chefs will be firing up the BBQ on Bonfire Night at The Old Woodyard – a new outdoor dining experience at a working vineyard on the edge of Pitsford Reservoir.

A fireworks display will light up the night sky while Jelley’s Organic Vodka will have a pop-up bar selling themed cocktails, the Brooklyn Brownie Co will be offering delicious sweet treats and a live cooking demo will be staged by Instagram influencer Dining with Dec.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'fireworks for foodies' event will take place at The Old Wooodyard in Brixworth.

Owner of Burnt Lemon Chefs, James Peck, said: “Fireworks night is all about having fun in the great outdoors with friends and The Old Woodyard is the perfect place to be. The views over Pitsford are breathtaking and when the sky is lit up it’s going to look amazing.

“We can’t wait to show off this incredible space and enjoy some banging burgers and brownies together.”

It is the second event to be held at The Old Woodyard, following a successful BBQ Masterclass held earlier this month.

The event will be held from 6pm to 11pm on Friday, November 5. Tickets cost £20 per person and include a burger, or £70 for groups of four. Children under 12 can attend for free.

Burnt Lemon Chefs will be providing the burgers at the Bonfire Night event.

To book your place, or to get more information, visit www.theoldwoodyard.com.