British Garden Centres to take over Dobbies Northampton store

British Garden Centres is excited to announce it will be taking over the Dobbies Northampton site in Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton.

The acquisition of this site will see British Garden Centres, the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, expand its portfolio to 72 stores, with the takeover expected to be completed in March.

Northampton Garden Centre will temporarily close for rebranding and restocking. British Garden Centres will retain the existing team and work with them to refurbish the site, to ensure the centre's future growth and position as a community hub.

There will be a recruitment drive to drive the ongoing development of the site in both the garden centre and restaurant. These will be posted on the British Garden Centres website. For other updates on the centre and opening please keep an eye on the Northampton Garden Centre’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Charles Stubbs and daughter Amy of British Garden Centres, the UK's largest family run garden centre group are taking on the former Dobbies Northampton site

Charles Stubbs, Founder and Director of British Garden Centres said: “We're thrilled to welcome Northampton Garden Centre to the British Garden Centres family. The acquisition next month will give us a fantastic opportunity to transform and revitalise this site, creating a destination the community will love. We're committed to working with the existing team to achieve this and bring new jobs to Northampton. We can’t wait to get started and looking forward to welcoming customers, old and new back to the store.”