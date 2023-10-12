Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Higham Ferrers might well be a beautiful Medieval market town steeped in history, but there is always something new going on.

''Hailed as one of the gems of Northamptonshire'', by Morcea Walker, MBE, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of the County, some of the town's activities are on show at the Discover Northamptonshire shop at Rushden Lakes, which focuses on regional culture, tourism and heritage.

A new display by Higham Ferrers Tourism, outlining the recent work of local volunteers, has just been unveiled and makes for fascinating viewing.

Display of recent work and awards at Higham Ferrers

The showcase tells how the Tourism Committee has just released a guide to the town's Blue Plaque sites, how it involved children in King Charles' III Coronation celebrations and traces activities at the medieval Duchy Barn Garden in the heart of the town.

Two heritage Forum awards are also on display, one awarded to Higham Ferrers Tourism and the other to the Friends of St Mary's, which is dedicated to the preservation of the grade one listed buildings in the town.

A mitre headdress on the top shelf is a reminder that the town's most famous son was Henry Chichele who became Archbishop of Canterbury (1413-1443). Chichele founded the local Chichele College, the Bede House as well as the World famous All Souls College, Oxford.

Two Roman Samian ware bowls, which were personally commissioned by Olwen Mayes, Chair of the Higham Ferrers Archaeology and Research Society (HiFARS), also take pride of place.

As Olwen explains in the story about the Dragendorff Form 37 Samian bowls, represent a journey of a lifetime for her.

The project from start to finish took nine years and '' I am so happy and proud to share it with our local community''

She explained that the decoration is based on the original decorated sherds uncovered by the Oxford Archaeology Unit and a local resident at the Roman excavation in Kings Meadow Lane in Higham Ferrers '' and I spent many happy hours researching who might have designed the wonderful decoration... and had the incredible talent to transfer that skill to making the bowl and how it was done''

Inspired by her findings, she travelled to Lezoux in Central France, where Gerard Moria was making various styles of Samian pots. Gerard's apprentice, Doctor Arnau Trullen Fernandez, drew the decoration into software on his laptop.

Then earlier this year, she returned to France where she commissioned Arnau to create the replicas. She was able to film the whole process of the bowls being made on the wheel. Now a talk which will include the film footage and her personal experiences about her trip to Leroux is being drafted and information on the date and venue will appear on the HiFARS website.

In a quote by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Morcea Walker MBE, which is on display, she notes ''The presence of its most famous son Henry Chichele, Archbishop of Canterbury and an advisor to King Henry V... the buildings, shops, sites of interest- including the market square, all year round- helps to create a beautiful tapestry that is Higham Ferrers. I learn something new every time I go there and that is the joy of this town.

Meanwhile, Sarah Scott, the Professor of Archaeology at the school of Archaeology and Ancient History at the University of Leicester refers to '' special people and places revealed through a heritage trail, fascinating connections with continental potters past and present.. Compelling stories of curiosity, kindness and collaboration which are having a profound impact on people of all ages... So inspiring!''