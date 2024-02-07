Bosworth's Garden Company awarded The Greatest Garden Centre Christmas Team in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The GTN Extra Award is a testament to Bosworth's Garden Centre's unwavering commitment to providing an outstanding Christmas experience for its customers. The accolade reflects the tireless efforts of the entire team in creating a festive atmosphere and delivering exceptional service throughout the festive season.

The public's vote for Bosworth's Garden Centre as the top garden centre in the East Midlands is a testament to the strong rapport and positive impact the garden centre has within its community. This recognition further solidifies Bosworth's Garden Centre's standing as a beloved destination for all things Christmas and gardening-related in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad