Bosworth's Garden Company awarded The Greatest Garden Centre Christmas Team in the East Midlands

Bosworth's Garden Centre in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire is proud to announce that it has been voted The Greatest Garden Centre Christmas Team in the East Midlands at GTN’s Greatest Christmas Awards 2023. Bosworth’s Garden Centre consistently ranked in the top 3 throughout the voting process and came 3rd overall, but received the highest number of votes for the East Midlands area.
By Evie ScarboroughContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT
The GTN Extra Award is a testament to Bosworth's Garden Centre's unwavering commitment to providing an outstanding Christmas experience for its customers. The accolade reflects the tireless efforts of the entire team in creating a festive atmosphere and delivering exceptional service throughout the festive season.

The public's vote for Bosworth's Garden Centre as the top garden centre in the East Midlands is a testament to the strong rapport and positive impact the garden centre has within its community. This recognition further solidifies Bosworth's Garden Centre's standing as a beloved destination for all things Christmas and gardening-related in the region.

In response to their recognition, the team at Bosworth's Garden Centre expresses deep gratitude to the public for their unwavering support and acknowledgement. This accolade will serve as further motivation for the team to continue delivering excellence and exceptional experiences for all visitors.

