Bon Precision Engineering named Best Precision Machining Company 2025 – East Midlands

Bon Precision Engineering is proud to announce that it has been named Best Precision Machining Company 2025 – East Midlands at this year’s Midlands Enterprise Awards, a prestigious recognition of businesses that form the backbone of the regional economy.

Now in their ninth year, the Midlands Enterprise Awards honour the exceptional contributions of enterprises across the Midlands.

These awards celebrate businesses that adapt, thrive, and lead with purpose – qualities Bon Precision has continued to demonstrate through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the field of precision engineering.

Established in 2020, Bon Precision has built a reputation for producing high-quality, high-tolerance components using advanced CNC sliding head machinery.

Serving a broad range of industries, the company has become a trusted partner for clients who demand precision, reliability, and rapid turnaround.

John Garner, Director of Bon Precision Engineering, commented:

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award. It’s a real testament to our hard work to consistently go above and beyond to deliver for our customers. Precision engineering is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re proud to be recognised for making a meaningful contribution to the Midlands manufacturing landscape.”

This award comes at an exciting time for Bon Precision, as the company continues to invest in its processes and equipment to meet growing demand.