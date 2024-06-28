Blow for Kettering as bank announces it will close town centre branch this year
Lloyds Bank will shut in Market Street on November 12 in a blow for the town centre, with its staff offered roles elsewhere within the business.
The bank says that 84 per cent of its customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.
A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Kettering branch have fallen over recent years.
"The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs.
"Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a community banker.”
In the run up to the closure, branch staff will be offering support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with them.
Lloyds Bank say that, after the branch closes, a community banker will visit the area who will continue to offer face-to-face targeted support for as long as the community needs it.