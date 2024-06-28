Blow for Kettering as bank announces it will close town centre branch this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bank has confirmed it will close its branch in Kettering later this year after visits by customers dwindled.

Lloyds Bank will shut in Market Street on November 12 in a blow for the town centre, with its staff offered roles elsewhere within the business.

The bank says that 84 per cent of its customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Kettering branch have fallen over recent years.

Lloyds Bank, Kettering

"The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs.

"Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a community banker.”

In the run up to the closure, branch staff will be offering support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with them.