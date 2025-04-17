Billing Aquadrome unveils luxury hot tub glamping pods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadow Bay Villages is delighted to announce a brand new addition to Billing Aquadrome’s accommodation offering: Azure Horizons, a stunning collection of high-end glamping pods with hot tubs designed to provide the ultimate getaway experience.

This exciting £1 million development brings a new level of comfort, style and convenience to one of Northamptonshire’s premier holiday destinations.

The Azure Horizons collection features 20 state-of-the-art glamping pods, offering guests an indulgent retreat in the heart of the countryside. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with luxury in mind, providing a seamless blend of modern amenities and rustic charm.

All glamping pods boast high-end interiors, including a double bedroom, twin beds on the mezzanine level, en-suite toilet and shower as well as Freeview TV and free superfast WiFi to help guests stay connected whilst immersed in nature.

To ensure a five-star experience, each unit is equipped with top-tier inventory, including a coffee maker, Ninja Stack air fryer, artisan crockery, luxury towels and plush robes, elevating the home-away-from-home feel.

There are two exclusive pod types:

The Retreat (15 pods): Designed for those who love outdoor living with added indulgence, these pods feature a private hot tub, bistro table with built-in BBQ and wine cooler as well as premium interior specifications. Three of these units are pet-friendly, ensuring that four-legged friends can enjoy the experience too.

The Brook (5 pods): Provides a tranquil escape for those looking for peace and relaxation, these pods sleep four and feature a fully kitted kitchen, smart TV and a breathtaking stargazing skylight. Two of these units are pet-friendly.

Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Billing Aquadrome, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Azure Horizons to Billing Aquadrome. Glamping and hot tub holidays continue to grow in popularity, and with these high-spec pods, we’re offering an elevated holiday experience that combines adventure with luxury. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a family getaway, or a break with friends, Azure Horizons is the perfect choice.

“We also understand the desire for pet-friendly holidays without compromising on luxury and comfort – we have designated a number of our pods as ‘pet friendly’ and we have a number of pet friendly shows in our activity schedule, so the holiday really is for the whole family!”

This new investment is testament to Meadow Bay’s ongoing commitment in the holiday resort which includes the creation of new facilities: an amphitheatre and open air cinema, a water park, a boardwalk around Billing’s natural lakes, a BMX pump track, Himalayan adventure golf course and upgraded holiday accommodation.

Bookings are now open and demand is high. To secure your perfect glamping escape, visit: https://meadowbay.com/billingaquadrome/#bookingModal