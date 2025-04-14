Celebrating ourbest Clothes Throw yet!

Is that time again where Slimming World members across the country are donating their clothes that they have shrunk out of!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As our members lose weight, they are donating their old clothes to Cancer Research UK to raise vital funds in the fight against Cancer. The millions that we raise for Cancer Research UK in this single event helps them to make faster progress towards their vision of a world where people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

In Slimming World groups, members are already filling the now iconic purple bags in anticipation of our best Big Slimming World Clothes Throw yet. And among those bags are hidden, golden bags! Anyone who gets one is entered into our prize draw where the winner receives £500 in vouchers to help replenish their wardrobes, and 10 lucky runners up receive £100 in vouchers! Several have already been discovered in our Corby groups!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, nationally we raised over £3 million pounds, and our Corby store received in the region of £12 thousand pounds in donations.

At the start of the campaign

The Big Slimming World Clothes this year has seen donations in to the Corby Cancer Research shop of 1029 bags - which is worth in the region of £31k!! - we won't know national figures until all the counts come in.

There's never a better time to visit Cancer Research for a massive increase of stock!

This year, the campaign is all the more poignant for everyone at Slimming World, as in February, our founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell passed away from Leukemia. Her legacy will live on - the charity she founded Smiles - has raised over £20 million for Cancer Research.

If you'd like to find out more about joining one of our warm and friendly groups contact Sonia, on 07867 791140