BICSc Awards finalists revealed

Awards dinner.

The finalists for this year’s prestigious BICSc Awards have been announced after the Institute received a record number of entries for its industry-leading awards.

The BICSc awards attracted a landmark surge in entries which saw a significant increase in nominations up 25 per cent on previous years, as finalists were revealed for the renowned accolades, which celebrate the standout stars of the professional cleaning community.

The awards proved phenomenally popular once again as BICSc announced a substantial increase in the number of nominations for this year’s awards with winners being revealed at a glittering ceremony being staged this September.

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to reveal our impressive line-up of finalists for this year’s BICSc Awards.

This year's award ceremony will take place at Whittlebury Hall & Spa, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire.

“We were thrilled to receive record numbers of nominations which saw an incredible increase of 25% on previous years, which demonstrates how highly regarded the BICSc Awards are within the global professional cleaning industry. We look forward to celebrating with the winners at our awards ceremony later this year and congratulate everyone who entered and were nominated – an achievement in itself.”

The renowned awards showcase the top performers from the professional cleaning sector operating in the industry worldwide and this year’s awards include a new category – the Lifetime Achievement Award. The BICSc Awards ceremony, which is always a sell-out success, will be staged on 25th September 2025 at Whittlebury Hall & Spa, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, with tickets going on sale from June 9th 2025.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “We are incredibly proud that our awards recognise and reward the exceptional commitment and performance of the leading lights from our industry, and it is an opportunity to highlight the vital work that takes place on a daily basis within the diverse professional cleaning community.”

The finalists for award categories include:

Innovation Award:

Whitespot Facilities Management LLC

Berkeley Services UAE LLC

Total Clean Services Ltd

Not Just Cleaning Limited

Environmental Award:

Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master

Julius Rutherfoord & Co

Not Just Cleaning Limited

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Johanna Galindo - King's College London

Rose Dalton - 2Gether Support Solutions Limited

Corporate Member of the Year:

Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master

Birkin Group

Accredited Training Member (ATM) of the Year:

Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master

King's College London

Clarion Housing

Assessor of the Year:

Steven Goldie - HMP Addiewell

Heby Mathew - ADNH Catering

Byron Andagoya Manosalvas - King's College London

Accredited Trainer of the Year:

Nadeem Iqbal - ADNH Catering

Natalia Kaczmarek - Mitie Cleaning and Environmental Services Ltd @ Amazon

Amaniampong Atakora - Goldsmiths University of London

Cleaning Operative of the Year:

Barrington Spencer - Bidvest Noonan

Stephen Butterworth - 2Gether Support Solutions Limited

Natan Blachuta - Heath and Wilstshire Ltd

Outstanding Candidate of the Year Award

Joshua Morel - Engie Solutions KSA

Jolanta Cerkauskiene - Birkin Group

Zoe Biela - 2Gether Support Solutions Limited

Additional awards​, which are awarded by BICSc include:

The Chairman’s Award

The Eric Hill Award

The BICSc International Award

Before the awards ceremony gets underway guests are invited to attend an exhibition featuring sponsors from the sector, who will share insights and innovations alongside a conference with presentations from industry leaders.

The evening, which will be hosted by Neil Spencer-Cook and Kelsey Hargreaves from BICSc, will be dedicated to the glittering awards ceremony where winners will be unveiled. On the night a famous TV celebrity will make a guest appearance as an after-dinner speaker at the event, which includes a drinks reception, awards ceremony, three course dinner and live entertainment.

For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://www.bics.org.uk/awards/