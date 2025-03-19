Beyond Net Zero: How small businesses are expanding the sustainability agenda

New report reveals how small businesses are redefining sustainability isn’t just about cutting carbon emissions—it’s about rethinking the way business is done. For many small businesses, it’s no longer just about reducing emissions; it’s about tackling waste, streamlining processes, and embedding sustainability into their core operations.

Novuna Business Finance’s fourth report, Beyond Net Zero: A Broader Sustainability Agenda for Small Businesses, explores how three small businesses—spanning food production, manufacturing, and IT - are embracing sustainability in unique and impactful ways. From rethinking waste and adopting regenerative practices to leveraging technology for efficiency, these businesses demonstrate that meeting carbon emission targets goes hand in hand with broader sustainability initiatives. By embedding environmental and social responsibility into their business models, they are not only driving positive change within their industries but also setting new standards for sustainable growth and innovation.

Three businesses leading the way

The case studies featured in this report—and available in full via The Sustainable Business Podcast:

Oxford Information Labs

Sustainable through innovation:Philippine Mignot, Director of Tierra Viva , explains how her family business is redefining the local olive oil tradition by transforming its economic model and transitioning to regenerative farming. Faced with recurring droughts in Jaén, Andalusia, she and her father-in-law changed the way that they farmed their olive grove by focussing on restoring soil health and eliminating pesticides to prioritise quality over quantity. By overseeing every step from harvest to bottle, Tierra Viva produces an extra virgin olive oil of the highest quality that preserves both the land and its heritage—proving that sustainable farming can also be rewarding

Sewing a New Future: Pinky Laing, founder of The Remnant Revolution explains how you can run a successful and sustainable business using discarded luxury textiles and turning them into unique homeware pieces. What began as an idea scribbled on a hospital bed has grown into a movement empowering women from a spectrum of backgrounds and cultures with sewing skills to create beautiful, upcycled designs. By challenging the textile industry's wasteful norms, The Remnant Revolution proves that sustainability isn't just about materials—it's about people, purpose, and craftsmanship.

Creating sustainable success by investing in talent development and retention:Mark Robertshaw, Director at Oxford Information Labs talks about how their approach to investing in people is core to their sustainability as a business - in terms of how the business supports its people, creates opportunities for leadership, and ensures financial resilience in an unpredictable market. Mark's approach highlights the importance of a clear vision, strong leadership, and a commitment to long-term growth. Oxford Information Labs is one of the world's leading cyber intelligence companies that advises the world's biggest brands and policymakers worldwide.The organisation monitors the latest developments in global policy issues and delivers market-leading client solutions - ranging from cyber security to domain name protection.

Sustainability as a Business Strategy

The report is released alongside new research from Novuna Business Finance, which shows that 88% of small businesses see sustainability as more important now than a year ago. While financial barriers remain, many businesses are finding innovative ways to adapt, invest, and make sustainability work for them—proving that sustainability is not just a responsibility but a driver of success.

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, commented:“I’d like to thank Tierra Viva, The Remnant Revolution, and Oxford Information Labs for sharing their journeys with us. Their experiences demonstrate that sustainability is not just an ambition but a fundamental part of how they operate—driving innovation, resilience, and meaningful change within their industries.

What stands out is that sustainability is most effective when it is embedded into a business’s strategy rather than treated as an add-on. These businesses are rethinking waste, challenging conventional practices, and proving that responsible business can go hand in hand with commercial success. Their stories highlight the creativity and determination that small businesses bring to the challenge of building a more sustainable future.

At Novuna Business Finance, we believe these insights matter. Small businesses are at the forefront of this shift, often finding practical, resourceful ways to make sustainability work. By sharing their experiences, we hope to inspire others and support more businesses on this journey—through research, funding, and shining a light on their businesses story via the podcast.’

The full report is available now on the Novuna Business Finance website, along with exclusive podcast interviews where business owners share their experiences in their own words