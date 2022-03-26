Bewiched has signed its first franchise deal with Heart of England Co-op

Booming coffee chain Bewiched has signed a franchise partnership that could see it open dozens more outlets during the coming years.

The popular chain, the brainchild of Matt Fountain and pal Richard Wragg, opened its first store in Church Street, Wellingborough, in 2010.

It has since grown in popularity and now has 13 stores across North Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Warwickshire including a drive-thru at Moulton Park and a busy store at Rushden Lakes.

In order to accelerate the expansion of the business, Matt opened up offers for franchisees to take on a Bewiched store of their own.

Now the firm has signed a deal with the Heart of England Co-Operative Society which runs a string of 33 shops and funeral parlours across the Midlands.

The aim is to open units inside existing larger convenience stores.

Managing director Matt Fountain said: "We are very proud & excited to be welcoming our first franchise partnership with the Heart Of England Co-operative Society.

"We are confident they can help deliver our vision & values to a growing audience.

"I personally really admire the general manager Steve Browne and his food division teams desire to innovate, adapt & seek new strategic partnerships.

"Our ambitions are aligned to build a multi faceted regional coffee chain, with a mix of traditional in-line, integration into larger convenience settings and stand alone drive thrus.

"We anticipate our estate doubling over the next three years and to be operating thirty to forty stores by the end of 2026.

"Bewiched Coffee was established to challenge the status quo, actively seek out competition and to disrupt the incumbent market leaders.

"Our biggest ambition is to set new standards in scale execution in the coffee sector. We want consistently engaged teams delivering outstanding service and product in amazing environments.