Belvoir branch manager brings a decade of industry experience

Martine Crawford, who has always worked in sales, started at the George Street office last month.

Interestingly, the business and marketing management graduate actually did her dissertation on the local estate agency industry, including how Belvoir as a franchise compared to corporate and independent estate agents.

“For me to now work for Belvoir means I have gone full circle,” said Martine. “I have experienced various types of organisations and after studying the company, I can now apply my existing knowledge here to help me progress my career.

Belvoir Corby branch manager Martine Crawford

“Belvoir is renowned for its exceptional customer service, friendly staff, and competitive fees and the team have been very welcoming.”

Martine, who enjoys travelling, eating out and spending time with family in her spare time, has settled in quickly to the town centre team, who have unrivalled knowledge of the Corby area as they are all local residents.

“I love to help people on their buying and selling journey,” said Martine. “Especially making dreams happen for first time buyers. It is so rewarding to see the happiness and excitement on people’s faces when they get the keys to their forever home.”

Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “Martine has been a welcome addition to the Belvoir team. She is a natural leader and has already put forward some fantastic ideas for the branch. We are delighted to have her on board.

“If you’re looking to sell your home or need any help searching for the perfect property, drop in and speak to Martine or another member of our knowledgeable team.”