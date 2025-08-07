Beanworks Coffee Roasters wins 10 stars in the 2025 Great Taste Awards
Leading the pack is Jardines del Edén, a wild and wonderful coffee from Quindío, Colombia, grown by the legendary Felipe Arcila. This one’s special — made from a super rare varietal called Papayo, naturally processed and full of character.
Judges called it:
“Complex and delicious flavour… great mouthfeel… it delivers a really enjoyable taste from first to last.”
Only 1.9% of all entries earned the top-tier 3-star rating, so we’re feeling pretty humbled.
We’re expecting to receive another micro-lot of this incredible coffee in the next month – so watch this space and make sure to sign up to our newsletter, as once it’s roasted – it won’t be around for long!
Decaf often gets left behind in the specialty world — but not this time. Our Condor Decaf, also Colombian, picked up 2 stars and was named one of the best decafs in the UK this year.
Judges said:
“A burst of juicy redcurrant acidity, bolstered by toffee sweetness, evolving into dark chocolate in the finish. A characterful coffee.”
Here’s the full list of our award-winning coffees from this year:
Jardines del Edén
- Origin: Quindio, Colombia
- Producer: Felipe Arcila
- Varietal: Rare Papayo
- Process: Natural
- Tasting Notes: Jasmine, cane sugar, apricot, lime, dark chocolate
Condor Decaf
- Origin: Tolima, Colombia
- Farm/Producer: El Vergel
- Varietal: Red & Yellow Caturra
- Process: Sugarcane decaf
- Tasting Notes: Roasted almonds, citrus, brown sugar
Fuyan, China
Ruganano, Burundi
El Paseo, Colombia (Coming soon!)
Danche, Ethiopia
That’s one 3-star, two 2-stars, and three 1-stars — a proper testament to the grind (pun intended) from our whole crew, from sourcing to roasting to that final sip.
A Word From David, Our Co-Founder:
“We’re absolutely thrilled by this year’s results. Winning multiple stars — especially our first-ever 3-star award — is a huge honour and a testament to the entire Beanworks team and our incredible farming partners around the world.”
“We’re equally proud that the Awards recognised the innovation of growers like Felipe Arcila, who produced the exceptional Papayo varietal in Jardines del Edén. These coffees deserve the spotlight.”
Whether you’re an industry pro or a home-brewer hunting for your next favourite cup, we’re fired up to keep sharing the magic behind these beans. Want to taste what the judges raved about?