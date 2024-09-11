Azets UK welcomes 102 new graduates and school leavers across South

Azets, the international advisory, outsourcing and compliance group which has an office in Kettering, has welcomed 102 new graduates and school leavers across its South region.

They are among 333 who have joined Azets’ UK business in the past 12 months, with 201 joining in autumn 2024.

In total, Azets UK will have 817 colleagues studying towards a professional qualification.

Investment in the next generation of talented business advisors is a key strategy for Azets, as it continues to deepen its specialist expertise and expand its high-quality advisory services to ambitious businesses and their owners across all UK regions.

Azets offers a varied career path for early careers professionals, with the option to work across different parts of the country and to develop specialist skills in diverse areas of accounting and business advisory, from general practice and tax to corporate finance, trade, and restructuring.

Damien Russell, Azets UK Chief People Officer said: “At Azets, we believe that nurturing young talent is fundamental to the future of our business and the success of our clients. Welcoming 333 new graduates and school leavers this year is a testament to our commitment to building a diverse and dynamic workforce.

“Our tailored apprenticeship and graduate programmes are designed to empower the next generation with the skills, experience, and professional qualifications they need to flourish into fine advisors. We're excited to see the fresh perspectives and energy that these new colleagues will bring to our teams across the UK.”

Azets has 25 offices across its South region, including, Ashford, Beaconsfield, Bicester, Cambridge, Canterbury, Guildford, Havant, Heathrow, Hertford, Kettering, London Bridge, Maidstone, Newbury, Orpington, Peterborough, Poole, Portsmouth Romsey, Sandwich, Southampton, Southend, Sutton, Theale, Winchester and Witney.