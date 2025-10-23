Azets announces strategic promotion in Kettering office

Azets, the international accountancy and business advisory group, has made a strategic promotion at Director level in its Kettering office to reflect business growth.

Kathryn Walshaw, who has been with Azets since 2019, has been promoted to Tax Director. She focuses on all areas of Private Client Advisory and Compliance for the likes of owner-manager businesses, high net worth individuals and sole traders.

She is among 33 new Partners and Directors announced by the top 10 accountancy firm across its UK business, of which 15 are in the south region. In total, Azets has made 372 promotions across its UK business.

Azets has its Northamptonshire office in Kettering.

Peter Gallanagh, UK&I Chief Executive Officer at Azets, said: “Our newly promoted Partners and Directors represent the next generation of leaders helping our clients and colleagues move forward with confidence.

“Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment, expertise, and ambition, and I’m proud to see their achievements recognised as part of our continued investment in people and growth across the UK.”

Azets, the UK’s specialist business advisor to SMEs, is an international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group, employing 8,200 people and supporting 100,000-plus clients through its network of 189 offices across Europe.

In the UK, Azets is a top ten accountancy and business advisory Group and employs 3,800 people, with more than 70 offices nationwide.

