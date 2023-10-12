Azets announced as finalists for Employer of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kettering office have been offering Accounting and Business Advisory services to the local community for over 100 years from their office on the Headlands, and are still continuing their growth in the town.

The Northamptonshire Business Awards occur annually to recognise and celebrate the very best in Northamptonshire business, and is organised by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce. The Employer of the Year award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in the promotion and implementation of a learning and development culture. Paul Tyler and Kathryn Walshaw (pictured) are delighted that their team’s hard work and positive workplace culture have been recognised by the local community. Commenting on the achievement, Kathryn Walshaw, Associate Director, said “this is a great recognition for the team and their successes here at the Kettering office. As employers, we want to ensure that everyone has an equitable working environment to enable them to achieve all they can, and with recent office promotions and exam passes I think it’s a testament to the team that they take every opportunity available to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad