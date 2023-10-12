Azets announced as finalists for Employer of the Year
The Kettering office have been offering Accounting and Business Advisory services to the local community for over 100 years from their office on the Headlands, and are still continuing their growth in the town.
The Northamptonshire Business Awards occur annually to recognise and celebrate the very best in Northamptonshire business, and is organised by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce. The Employer of the Year award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in the promotion and implementation of a learning and development culture. Paul Tyler and Kathryn Walshaw (pictured) are delighted that their team’s hard work and positive workplace culture have been recognised by the local community. Commenting on the achievement, Kathryn Walshaw, Associate Director, said “this is a great recognition for the team and their successes here at the Kettering office. As employers, we want to ensure that everyone has an equitable working environment to enable them to achieve all they can, and with recent office promotions and exam passes I think it’s a testament to the team that they take every opportunity available to them.”
Recently, Azets, which employs more than 3,800 people across 90 offices nationwide, has made 20 senior promotions in the South region. The Kettering office are currently recruiting again for various roles, as a result of their consistent growth. The winner of the Employer of the Year award will be announced on 23rd November, concluding with a ceremony for all 15 business awards. Please visit our website and LinkedIn page for details of our journey and the final result!Finally, we would like to personally thank our clients, staff, and the local community for the continued support and dedication.