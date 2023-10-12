News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Azets announced as finalists for Employer of the Year

Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, have been shortlisted for the Employer of the Year award for the Northamptonshire Business Awards.
By Kathryn WalshawContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Kettering office have been offering Accounting and Business Advisory services to the local community for over 100 years from their office on the Headlands, and are still continuing their growth in the town.

The Northamptonshire Business Awards occur annually to recognise and celebrate the very best in Northamptonshire business, and is organised by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce. The Employer of the Year award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in the promotion and implementation of a learning and development culture. Paul Tyler and Kathryn Walshaw (pictured) are delighted that their team’s hard work and positive workplace culture have been recognised by the local community. Commenting on the achievement, Kathryn Walshaw, Associate Director, said “this is a great recognition for the team and their successes here at the Kettering office. As employers, we want to ensure that everyone has an equitable working environment to enable them to achieve all they can, and with recent office promotions and exam passes I think it’s a testament to the team that they take every opportunity available to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recently, Azets, which employs more than 3,800 people across 90 offices nationwide, has made 20 senior promotions in the South region. The Kettering office are currently recruiting again for various roles, as a result of their consistent growth. The winner of the Employer of the Year award will be announced on 23rd November, concluding with a ceremony for all 15 business awards. Please visit our website and LinkedIn page for details of our journey and the final result!Finally, we would like to personally thank our clients, staff, and the local community for the continued support and dedication.

Related topics:SMEsKettering