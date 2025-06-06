Axil switches entire HGV fleet to Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil
Axil supports waste and sustainability services for leading UK organisations including Beko Europe, CBRE, BMW Group and Lush - supporting them to reduce environmental impact and improve resource efficiency across their operations.
This move makes Axil one of only a small number of waste management companies in the UK to fully convert its heavy goods vehicle fleet to HVO, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation in logistics. It supports the company’s 2030 carbon reduction roadmap and marks a major milestone in Axil’s broader ESG strategy.
The HVO used is made from waste-derived raw materials, fully compliant with EN 15940 standards, ISCC-certified for sustainability, and contains no virgin palm oil or POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent). The switch is also expected to reduce particulate matter, contributing to improved local air quality.
“This isn’t just a fuel switch – it’s a strategic investment in cleaner, smarter logistics,” said Gina Rudkin – Head of Sustainability & Zero Waste. “By adopting HVO across our HGV fleet, we’re cutting Scope 1 emissions significantly and helping our clients reach their Scope 3 reduction goals too. It's a win for the environment and a win for future-focused waste management.”
Earlier this year, Axil was recognised by the Financial Times FT1000 as the fastest-growing waste company in the UK, reflecting its continued investment in responsible growth and sustainable infrastructure.
"Growth alone isn’t the goal – it’s how we grow that matters," added Ed Pigg, Axil Chief Executive “Our momentum comes from putting sustainability at the core and building partnerships that drive real change.”
Beyond Axil’s own Scope 1 footprint, the transition helps enhance supply chain sustainability for our customers across sectors including manufacturing, food production, logistics, and pharmaceutical.
Axil’s HVO-powered fleet is already on the road nationwide, supporting waste services across the UK.
Why Axil’s HVO Stands Out:
- Sustainably sourced from waste-derived raw materials
- FAME-free and fossil-free
- Fully compliant with EN 15940 fuel standards
- ISCC-certified for sustainability and traceability
- Contains no virgin palm oil or POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent)
- Reduces notifiable particulate matter, supporting cleaner air