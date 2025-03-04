Axil named in The Financial Times FT 1000

The FT has today published its FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, with Axil featured in this prestigious report. Axil, a leader in total waste management based in Corby, has been named the #1 fastest-growing UK waste management and recycling company in the 9th edition of The Financial Times FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025, in partnership with Statista.

The FT 1000 ranks Europe’s companies based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR), identifying those with the highest revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. Axil is the only UK company to make the Waste Management & Recycling category, recognised for its fast, sustainable, and organic growth, alongside its industry-leading approach.

Since 2018, Axil has experienced over £40 million in revenue growth, expanding from 35 to over 200 employees. Working with some of the UK’s best-known brands - including CBRE, Beko Europe, Lush, LEVC, and BMW Group - Axil delivers expert waste management solutions across key sectors such as Aerospace, Automotive, Food, Manufacturing, and Pharmaceutical industries.

Axil’s hands-on approach, including placing dedicated waste operatives on-site, optimises waste management and sustainability for businesses. By focusing on compliance, innovation, and continuous improvement, Axil identifies opportunities to reduce waste, cut costs, and unlock value through rebates, all while maintaining high safety and sustainability standards.

Onsite teams are key in developing customer relationships.

Axil MD, Ed Pigg comments that this is a fantastic achievement and all down to the team at Axil. "Being named in the FT 1000 is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our customers place in us. We’re not just managing waste - we’re transforming it into opportunities for efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. This recognition, along with our recent EcoVadis Gold Standard placing us in the top 5% globally for sustainability, reinforces our commitment to driving real impact for businesses across the UK."

As Axil grows, the company is dedicated to using its expertise to support more manufacturers and essential services across Europe. This partnership-focused approach delivers tailored solutions that streamline operations, reduce waste, and help customers achieve their sustainability goals. This growth drives smarter, more efficient waste management practices across vital industries.

What sets Axil apart is its unwavering commitment to innovation, digital intelligence, and exceptional customer service. By transforming challenges into opportunities, Axil not only delivers significant savings for customers but also drives sustainability.

Axil’s vision is to create practical solutions today, grounded in a culture of integrity, teamwork, and environmental stewardship. As a trusted partner in waste prevention, Axil empowers customers to make informed, data-driven decisions, setting new industry standards while minimising environmental impact. This success is driven by Axil's ability to reduce waste, cut costs, and unlock value for customers.

Some of the Axil team - The Axil Team – Our dedication and the trust our customers place in us drive our success every day.

The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 34.8 per cent, with Axil achieving 44.3 per cent. The full FT 1000 report has been published online, and will be featured in a special Financial Times report on March 27, celebrating Europe’s most dynamic and fastest-growing companies.